268 Springbottom Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful two story home with 3 BR 2.5 BA located in Lawrenceville! New carpet. Open family room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen w/ white appliances. Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet and master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Backyard with open patio. Close to local schools, park and lakes. Minutes to shopping and dining. Small pets under 20lbs allowed. Pet fee will apply. Come view this home today! Call 404-800-3130 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Krystle Alexander