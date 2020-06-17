All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 268 Springbottom Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
268 Springbottom Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

268 Springbottom Drive

268 Springbottom Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

268 Springbottom Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful two story home with 3 BR 2.5 BA located in Lawrenceville! New carpet. Open family room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen w/ white appliances. Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet and master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Backyard with open patio. Close to local schools, park and lakes. Minutes to shopping and dining. Small pets under 20lbs allowed. Pet fee will apply. Come view this home today! Call 404-800-3130 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Krystle Alexander

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Springbottom Drive have any available units?
268 Springbottom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 Springbottom Drive have?
Some of 268 Springbottom Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Springbottom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
268 Springbottom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Springbottom Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Springbottom Drive is pet friendly.
Does 268 Springbottom Drive offer parking?
No, 268 Springbottom Drive does not offer parking.
Does 268 Springbottom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Springbottom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Springbottom Drive have a pool?
No, 268 Springbottom Drive does not have a pool.
Does 268 Springbottom Drive have accessible units?
No, 268 Springbottom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Springbottom Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Springbottom Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University