Lawrenceville, GA
208 Britt Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

208 Britt Dr

208 Britt Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

208 Britt Drive South, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Great location and beautiful home! - Beautiful 5" hardwood pre-finished flooring in entry, kitchen and dining areas. Family room has slate surround fireplace and views amazing granite counters in spacious kitchen with 42" stained cabinets. Master suite with spa like bath, separate shower, marble vanity, tiled floor and walk-in closet! Upstairs boasts 2 more bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room. Tucked away off Paper Mill Road, this quiet neighborhood is close to downtown Lawrenceville, colleges, Rhodes Jordan Park, and great shopping at either Mall of Georgia or The Avenues!! For additional info please call or text 404-428-8884.

(RLNE4475621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Britt Dr have any available units?
208 Britt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Britt Dr have?
Some of 208 Britt Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Britt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
208 Britt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Britt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Britt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 208 Britt Dr offer parking?
No, 208 Britt Dr does not offer parking.
Does 208 Britt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Britt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Britt Dr have a pool?
No, 208 Britt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 208 Britt Dr have accessible units?
No, 208 Britt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Britt Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Britt Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
