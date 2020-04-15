208 Britt Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Great location and beautiful home! - Beautiful 5" hardwood pre-finished flooring in entry, kitchen and dining areas. Family room has slate surround fireplace and views amazing granite counters in spacious kitchen with 42" stained cabinets. Master suite with spa like bath, separate shower, marble vanity, tiled floor and walk-in closet! Upstairs boasts 2 more bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room. Tucked away off Paper Mill Road, this quiet neighborhood is close to downtown Lawrenceville, colleges, Rhodes Jordan Park, and great shopping at either Mall of Georgia or The Avenues!! For additional info please call or text 404-428-8884.



(RLNE4475621)