Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

20 Serenity Point

Location

20 Serenity Point, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home for Rent - Property Id: 157421

Great location and beautiful home! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home with spacious open floor plan. Beautiful hardwood in entry, kitchen and dining areas. The family room has granite surround fireplace and view amazing granite counters in spacious kitchen with stained cabinet. Huge Master Suite with sitting area, double trey ceiling, and with spa like bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, separate walk-in shower, and HUGE walk-in closet. Second floor bedrooms are spacious. Main level boasts awesome Family Room with fireplace & stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island, and eat-in area. 2-car garage; washer and dryer;
Close to downtown Lawrenceville colleges, 5 mins from the Avenues and fifteen minutes away from the Mall of Georgia; Around the corner from Rhodes Jordan Park, activities : tennis center with eight lighted tennis courts, swimming, fishing, walking trails, playgrounds, ball parks, pavilions, grills, great shopping center.
Property Id 157421

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

