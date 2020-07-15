20 Serenity Point

Amenities

Great location and beautiful home! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home with spacious open floor plan. Beautiful hardwood in entry, kitchen and dining areas. The family room has granite surround fireplace and view amazing granite counters in spacious kitchen with stained cabinet. Huge Master Suite with sitting area, double trey ceiling, and with spa like bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, separate walk-in shower, and HUGE walk-in closet. Second floor bedrooms are spacious. Main level boasts awesome Family Room with fireplace & stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island, and eat-in area. 2-car garage; washer and dryer;

Close to downtown Lawrenceville colleges, 5 mins from the Avenues and fifteen minutes away from the Mall of Georgia; Around the corner from Rhodes Jordan Park, activities : tennis center with eight lighted tennis courts, swimming, fishing, walking trails, playgrounds, ball parks, pavilions, grills, great shopping center.

No Pets Allowed



