All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 184 Hickory View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
184 Hickory View Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

184 Hickory View Drive

184 Hickory View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

184 Hickory View Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,444 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5786173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Hickory View Drive have any available units?
184 Hickory View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Hickory View Drive have?
Some of 184 Hickory View Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Hickory View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
184 Hickory View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Hickory View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 184 Hickory View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 184 Hickory View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 184 Hickory View Drive offers parking.
Does 184 Hickory View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Hickory View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Hickory View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 184 Hickory View Drive has a pool.
Does 184 Hickory View Drive have accessible units?
No, 184 Hickory View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Hickory View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 Hickory View Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University