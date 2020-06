Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Brand new Spacious open floor plan home with kitchen and dining open to the family room. hardwood on main, Second floor has a loft and a large owner's suite and owner's bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Resort style amenities include a large pool, playground, tennis courts and a clubhouse. Lawn care is included! Move in ready! easy access to main road. Great schools!