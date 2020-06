Amenities

Traditional Split Level in Gwinnett! - Convenient Lawrenceville Home with New Paint and New Carpet! 3 bed/3bath in the Milridge Subdivision. Great Room with Fireplace, Large Country Kitchen, Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Separate Laundry Room, Bonus and Bath on Lower Level. Private Backyard. Sorry, No Pets. Winn Holt ES, Richards MS, Central Gwinnett HS. We NEVER advertise on Craigslist!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5000328)