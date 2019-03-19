Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled among mature trees this home has been beautifully remodeled! Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures, and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen will come fully equipped with stainless steel appliances so your favorite meals can be prepared immediately upon move in (appliances will be installed upon move in.). The kitchen also offers granite counter tops which are further enhanced with all the natural light that fills the home. The list of updates continue so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. There is no better place to call home than 5256 Sanders Road, in Morrow!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.