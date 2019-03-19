All apartments in Lake City
5256 Sanders Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5256 Sanders Road

5256 Sanders Road · No Longer Available
Location

5256 Sanders Road, Lake City, GA 30260
Lake City

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Nestled among mature trees this home has been beautifully remodeled! Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures, and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen will come fully equipped with stainless steel appliances so your favorite meals can be prepared immediately upon move in (appliances will be installed upon move in.). The kitchen also offers granite counter tops which are further enhanced with all the natural light that fills the home. The list of updates continue so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. There is no better place to call home than 5256 Sanders Road, in Morrow!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5256 Sanders Road have any available units?
5256 Sanders Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake City, GA.
What amenities does 5256 Sanders Road have?
Some of 5256 Sanders Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5256 Sanders Road currently offering any rent specials?
5256 Sanders Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5256 Sanders Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5256 Sanders Road is pet friendly.
Does 5256 Sanders Road offer parking?
No, 5256 Sanders Road does not offer parking.
Does 5256 Sanders Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5256 Sanders Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5256 Sanders Road have a pool?
No, 5256 Sanders Road does not have a pool.
Does 5256 Sanders Road have accessible units?
No, 5256 Sanders Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5256 Sanders Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5256 Sanders Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5256 Sanders Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5256 Sanders Road does not have units with air conditioning.
