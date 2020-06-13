/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kingsland, GA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
702 E Bay Ave
702 East Bay Street, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
702 E Bay Ave Available 08/01/20 Adorable, spacious Kingsland Home - This well maintained 3bd/2ba home is ready for you! Great central location to shopping, parks and schools! Large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with separate dining room,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
145 WOODHAVEN DRIVE
145 W Woodhaven Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1288 sqft
145 WOODHAVEN DR - AVAILABLE ON 06/02/2020 - 3 BR, 2 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH FENCED YARD, CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, I-95, SHOPPING, AND AREA ATTRACTIONS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING AREA, 2 CAR GARAGE. (RLNE3272636)
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
204 Lake Forest Dr
204 Lake Forest Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1396 sqft
Very nice and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open floor plan with gorgeous wood laminate floors in living room with lots of natural sunlight. Kitchen features breakfast bar and area with bay window.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
171 Huntington Dr
171 Huntington Drive, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1470 sqft
3 BR/2 BA Home in The Meadows Subdivision. The home features wood flooring throughout the main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower in the master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
107 S Arthurs Ct
107 Arthur's Court, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1194 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Very open floor plan. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bathroom features garden tub and double vanity.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
220 Merriwood Cir
220 Merriwood Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1196 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Meadows. This home has carpeting throughout, indoor laundry, spacious living room, and a 1-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
146 Lake Wellington Dr
146 Lake Wellington Drive, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1249 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - THIS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HAS TILE FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, DBL VANITY IN MASTER BATH, GUEST ROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & A LARGE FENCED BACKYARD.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
517 Lake Jordan Blvd W
517 Lake Jordan Boulevard West, Kingsland, GA
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - Great 5 bedroom/3 bath with large family room/rec room loft upstairs with two bedrooms. Master with private bath and two bedrooms with guest bath located on main floor.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
238 Merriwood Circle
238 Merriwood Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1390 sqft
3 BR/2 BA home with new laminate flooring - no carpet anywhere. Partiallly fenced yard. $50 application fee for each adult over 18. Your monthly income should be at least 3 times the rent. Good rental and credit history required.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
101 Wildwood Drive
101 Wildwood Rd, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1320 sqft
Split bedroom plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, hardwood, tile, and carpet flooring; 3 unit multi-family home, 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM , 1,320 SQFT
Last updated August 16 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
105 Honeysuckle Rd
105 Honeysuckle Road, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1382 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/26/19 - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN LAKE VINE SOUTH. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. FENCED YARD AND 2 CAR GARAGE. CONVENIENT TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, AREA ATTRACTIONS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
116 Boatsman Way
116 Boatman Way, St. Marys, GA
AVAILABLE 8/3/20 - BEAUTIFUL 4 BR, 3 BA HOME, SECOND MASTER BR UPSTAIRS. SCREENED BACK PORCH, LAKE VIEW, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FORMAL DINING, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
134 Boatsman Way
134 Boatsman Way, St. Marys, GA
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The spacious master suite includes tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, a double vanity, garden tub, and a walk-in tiled shower. Kitchen looks into the great room over an island - perfect setup for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
201 Nutgall Dr
201 Nutgall Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 6/16/20 - 4 BEDROOM OPEN CONCEPT SPLIT PLAN WITH A CORNER LOCATION IN GATED OSPREY COVE COMMUNITY.
Results within 5 miles of Kingsland
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
48206 Meridian Trail
48206 Meridian Trl, Nassau County, FL
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Hilliard FL is now available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Hamilton Drive
138 Hamilton Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
138 Hamilton Drive Available 06/24/20 138 Hamilton Drive - PENDING APPLICATION - 3BR TWO-STORY HOME ON THE WATER IN SUGARMILL PLANTATION. THE KITCHEN INCLUDES BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND VIEWS OF THE LAKE.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
405 Hunt Club Rd
405 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN: 7/13/2020 LIVE IN THE OUTDOORS IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT IN HUNTER'S POINT. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING A CREEK WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO SIT AND RELAX.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
109 Victoria Cir
109 Victorias Circle, St. Marys, GA
5 BR/3BA Home with open living area and master bedroom on main level. The home features an eat in kitchen, a loft on the second floor and a large fenced in back yard. Call to schedule your viewing today! Pet fee $300 per pet. Max 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
105 Porter Way
105 Porter Way, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has ceramic tile in main living areas, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedrooms.The master bedroom features a double vanity and a walk in closet with a split bedroom floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
304 Hunt Club Rd
304 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - This home features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining & relaxation. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, eat in area that will fit a good sized table.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
116 Ashwood Cir
116 Ashwood Circle, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
OCCUPIED, Appt Only, Available August 1, 2020. Well maintained three bedroom, two bath home. Open and split floor plan, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and covered patio in the rear.Appointment only.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
402 Fairfield Ct
402 Fairfield Court, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1238 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/15/20 - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH IN CROOKED RIVER, CONVENIENT LOCATION TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, DOWNTOWN ST MARYS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. BIG FENCED IN BACK YARD.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
314 Deerfield Circle
314 Deerfield Circle, Camden County, GA
314 Deerfield Circle - PENDING APPLICATION - 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Separate den and a living room with fireplace. No carpet, tile, laminate and Pergo flooring.
