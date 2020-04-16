3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW

Amenities
Very cute townhome so convenient to Kennesaw State. New laminate wood floors on main, tiled baths, master bath updated with new tub/shower, excellent roommate floor plan. Eat-in kitchen w/large pantry closet, electric range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and microwave. Living/dining combo w/fireplace, new sliding glass doors to private backyard w/patio and fenced. Both bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings, private baths. Laundry closet upstairs in hallway. Parking pad in front of unit to park 2 cars.