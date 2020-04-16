All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:01 PM

3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW

3583 Kennesaw Station Drive · (404) 697-4626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3583 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very cute townhome so convenient to Kennesaw State. New laminate wood floors on main, tiled baths, master bath updated with new tub/shower, excellent roommate floor plan. Eat-in kitchen w/large pantry closet, electric range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and microwave. Living/dining combo w/fireplace, new sliding glass doors to private backyard w/patio and fenced. Both bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings, private baths. Laundry closet upstairs in hallway. Parking pad in front of unit to park 2 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have any available units?
3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have?
Some of 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does offer parking.
Does 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have a pool?
No, 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
