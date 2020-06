Amenities

hardwood floors carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

Newly listed,cozy ranch style home with hardwood flooring and nice carpet throughout. MOVE IN READY! Neutral paint in all bedrooms, french doors in kitchen with a storage room under carport. Plenty of backyard space would be an understatement. Professionally managed, act fast wont last long. No pets. No Vouchers.