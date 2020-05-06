113 Chestnut St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport walk in closets air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Please read everything.



HOME HAS BEEN RENTED! PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE LISTINGS. ABSOLUTELY NO TRESPASSING. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8. TENANT OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS! NEW PAINT! NEW FLOORING!! (You may drive by & view from the street anytime today)



Looking for a GOOD tenant who pays on time and keeps the property cleaned and maintained. Must have both rent and deposit (same as rent) for move-in AND monthly income 3 times the rent amount. NO EXCEPTIONS. Proof of Income is required. Credit & Background Check will be performed. Low credit is OK.



Adorable ranch with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Featuring large rooms with walk in closet. Privacy fenced backyard with sun room. Trash pickup service included! Plus a carport. Just a walk away from downtown Jonesboro and police station next to it. Close to interstate, restaurants, and shopping center.



Please text or call us at 770-369-1767 or 707-999-3015 (texting preferred). Or email us at YesRentNow@gmail.com. For a quicker response & showing, complete the Viewing Authorization Form or Rental Application online at www.YesRentNow.com. Looking forward to having you.