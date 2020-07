Amenities

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Brand New Upgrades Featuring Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Duck Pond at Johns Creek offers luxurious and newly renovated apartments in Johns Creek GA as well as upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. We offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes that are sure to please. Whether you want to relax by our resort-style pool or work out in our State-of-the-Art fitness center, we are sure to have something for you! Duck Pond at Johns Creek is located within an excellent school district with students attending Ocee Elementary, Taylor Road Middle and Chattahoochee High School. Furthermore, you can enjoy the convenience of Northpoint Mall, upscale restaurants, shopping, banking and several grocery stores close by. Contact us to schedule a personalized tour today!