965 Westwell Run
965 Westwell Run

965 Westwell Run · No Longer Available
965 Westwell Run, Johns Creek, GA 30022

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home with open floor plan!

*Charming hard wood flooring.
*Spacious kitchen.
*Cozy fireplace.
*Large master suite with built in shelving - lots of storage!
*2 bathrooms with double vanity.
*2 walk in closets.
*Fences, private backyard!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 Westwell Run have any available units?
965 Westwell Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 965 Westwell Run have?
Some of 965 Westwell Run's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 Westwell Run currently offering any rent specials?
965 Westwell Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Westwell Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 965 Westwell Run is pet friendly.
Does 965 Westwell Run offer parking?
No, 965 Westwell Run does not offer parking.
Does 965 Westwell Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 Westwell Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Westwell Run have a pool?
No, 965 Westwell Run does not have a pool.
Does 965 Westwell Run have accessible units?
No, 965 Westwell Run does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Westwell Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 Westwell Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 965 Westwell Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 965 Westwell Run has units with air conditioning.

