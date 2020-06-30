965 Westwell Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home with open floor plan!



*Charming hard wood flooring.

*Spacious kitchen.

*Cozy fireplace.

*Large master suite with built in shelving - lots of storage!

*2 bathrooms with double vanity.

*2 walk in closets.

*Fences, private backyard!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com