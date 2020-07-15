All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

670 Rain Willow Lane

670 Rain Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

670 Rain Willow Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Sugar Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
YOU'LL LOVE THIS BEAUTIFUL, IMPRESSIVE HOME. Spacious two story Family Rm with fireplace; Gourmet Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances w/huge breakfast bar & breakfast area. Enjoy entertaining in the Dining Room and Living Room. Master Suite with private bath; level backyard with bright and open Sunroom great for entertaining and playing outdoors; SUGAR MILL has pool w/slide, tennis, stocked lake for fishing & more! Sought after Northview HS; Fresh interior paint and Carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Rain Willow Lane have any available units?
670 Rain Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 670 Rain Willow Lane have?
Some of 670 Rain Willow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Rain Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
670 Rain Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Rain Willow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 670 Rain Willow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 670 Rain Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 670 Rain Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 670 Rain Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 Rain Willow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Rain Willow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 670 Rain Willow Lane has a pool.
Does 670 Rain Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 670 Rain Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Rain Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Rain Willow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 670 Rain Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 670 Rain Willow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
