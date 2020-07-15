670 Rain Willow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

YOU'LL LOVE THIS BEAUTIFUL, IMPRESSIVE HOME. Spacious two story Family Rm with fireplace; Gourmet Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances w/huge breakfast bar & breakfast area. Enjoy entertaining in the Dining Room and Living Room. Master Suite with private bath; level backyard with bright and open Sunroom great for entertaining and playing outdoors; SUGAR MILL has pool w/slide, tennis, stocked lake for fishing & more! Sought after Northview HS; Fresh interior paint and Carpet.