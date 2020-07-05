All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 Cypress Pointe Street

601 Cypress Pointe Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 Cypress Pointe Street, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom / 2 Bathroom in Rivermont Village Subdivision is available NOW! This top floor condo has an open floor plan with lots of windows and light. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and opens to dining room. Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan, large closet, and private master bath. Second bedroom with Alcove and bath. Ready to move in-- new paint, appliances, electric fixtures, kitchen, and deck flooring. Hardwood floors throughout. Great location! Water and trash are included in the rent.

Neighborhood amenities: clubhouse, gym facilities, playground, swimming pool, light tennis, walk to shopping

Schools: Barnwell E.S., Haynes Bridge M.S., Centennial H.S.

Pets: Not allowed.

Directions: GA 400 to Exit 7A-Holcomb Bridge Rd. Go East approx. 4 miles to Barnwell Rd. Take left at light and then right at Entrance - Rivermont Village. Left to 2nd street Sandy Lane then 1st right on Cypress Pointe St, building on right.

Availability: Please drive by to view neighborhood and lot prior to contacting Allyson Baker 404-993-3202 for viewing.

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com.

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

