601 Cypress Pointe Street

This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom / 2 Bathroom in Rivermont Village Subdivision is available NOW! This top floor condo has an open floor plan with lots of windows and light. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and opens to dining room. Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan, large closet, and private master bath. Second bedroom with Alcove and bath. Ready to move in-- new paint, appliances, electric fixtures, kitchen, and deck flooring. Hardwood floors throughout. Great location! Water and trash are included in the rent.



Neighborhood amenities: clubhouse, gym facilities, playground, swimming pool, light tennis, walk to shopping



Schools: Barnwell E.S., Haynes Bridge M.S., Centennial H.S.



Pets: Not allowed.



Directions: GA 400 to Exit 7A-Holcomb Bridge Rd. Go East approx. 4 miles to Barnwell Rd. Take left at light and then right at Entrance - Rivermont Village. Left to 2nd street Sandy Lane then 1st right on Cypress Pointe St, building on right.



Availability: Please drive by to view neighborhood and lot prior to contacting Allyson Baker 404-993-3202 for viewing.



APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com.



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.