5588 MORESBY Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL JOHNS CREEK TOWNHOME COMMUNITY KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPL.GAS RANGE,GRANITE COUNTERS,REFRIGERATOR,HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. WASHER AND DRYER INCL-JOHNS CREEK HIGH ACROSS THE STREET FROM COMMUNITY ENTR. WALK TO SHOPPING ACROSS THE STREET FROM COMMUNITY. WALK TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. REAR PATIO. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: GOOD RENTAL HISTORY,CREDIT,NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND,MONTHLY HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF AT LEAST 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT.