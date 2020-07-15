3573 Old Maple Drive

Amenities
5 Bed/4 Bath, Executive Style, Gated Community in John's Creek. Elegant Entry Foyer w/Rod Iron, Wrap Around Staircase! Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. Dining Room w/Butlers Pantry, Great Room & Breakfast Room Open to HUGE Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counters! Guest Room and Full Bath on Main. Master Suite has Enclosed Hallway to Private Office or a Perfect Nursery! His & Her Closets, Spa Like Master Bath! Fantastic Closets! 1 Bedroom with Private Bath & 2 Bedrooms w/Jack n Jill Bath. Price includes lawn care & weed control. Small pet only allowed