3573 Old Maple Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

5 Bed/4 Bath, Executive Style, Gated Community in John's Creek. Elegant Entry Foyer w/Rod Iron, Wrap Around Staircase! Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. Dining Room w/Butlers Pantry, Great Room & Breakfast Room Open to HUGE Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counters! Guest Room and Full Bath on Main. Master Suite has Enclosed Hallway to Private Office or a Perfect Nursery! His & Her Closets, Spa Like Master Bath! Fantastic Closets! 1 Bedroom with Private Bath & 2 Bedrooms w/Jack n Jill Bath. Price includes lawn care & weed control. Small pet only allowed