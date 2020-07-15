All apartments in Johns Creek
3426 Jamont Boulevard
3426 Jamont Boulevard

Location

3426 Jamont Boulevard, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL-BRICK LUXURY home with gorgeous millwork throughout; a rare rental gem. Highlights include office w/coffered ceiling & French doors; granite island kitchen w/SS appliances & fireside keeping room; fireside family room w/coffered ceiling. Grand master retreat w/fireside sitting room, private covered porch & opulent master bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Finished terrace level w/multiple entertainment spaces, 2 bedrooms + full bath. Large stone porch + patio w/private wooded views. Easy access to 400 & Hwy 120. Minutes to parks, shops, dining & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 Jamont Boulevard have any available units?
3426 Jamont Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 3426 Jamont Boulevard have?
Some of 3426 Jamont Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 Jamont Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Jamont Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Jamont Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3426 Jamont Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 3426 Jamont Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3426 Jamont Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3426 Jamont Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 Jamont Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Jamont Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3426 Jamont Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3426 Jamont Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3426 Jamont Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Jamont Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3426 Jamont Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3426 Jamont Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3426 Jamont Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
