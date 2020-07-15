3426 Jamont Boulevard

Amenities
ALL-BRICK LUXURY home with gorgeous millwork throughout; a rare rental gem. Highlights include office w/coffered ceiling & French doors; granite island kitchen w/SS appliances & fireside keeping room; fireside family room w/coffered ceiling. Grand master retreat w/fireside sitting room, private covered porch & opulent master bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Finished terrace level w/multiple entertainment spaces, 2 bedrooms + full bath. Large stone porch + patio w/private wooded views. Easy access to 400 & Hwy 120. Minutes to parks, shops, dining & entertainment.