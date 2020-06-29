All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
335 Pelton Court
Last updated March 1 2020 at 4:16 PM

335 Pelton Court

335 Pelton Court · No Longer Available
Location

335 Pelton Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Judy Chin at (770) 864-4362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6649639 to view more pictures of this property. This Stunning Home sits in the total harmony with its surroundings of Country Club and luxury livings. This comtemporary home features beautiful Floor to Ceiling with Bohemia Crystal Chandeliers manufactured in Czech Republic will add sophisticated sparkle to your home! Custom-Built extended Study, Oversized Windows in Bedrooms and Bath and Designed Cabinet and Closet are among the few luxurious qualities this house offers! Located minutes away from the restaurants, shopping and schools, this home is a true classic!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Pelton Court have any available units?
335 Pelton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 335 Pelton Court currently offering any rent specials?
335 Pelton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Pelton Court pet-friendly?
No, 335 Pelton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 335 Pelton Court offer parking?
Yes, 335 Pelton Court offers parking.
Does 335 Pelton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Pelton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Pelton Court have a pool?
No, 335 Pelton Court does not have a pool.
Does 335 Pelton Court have accessible units?
No, 335 Pelton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Pelton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Pelton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Pelton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Pelton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
