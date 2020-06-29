335 Pelton Court

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Judy Chin at (770) 864-4362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6649639 to view more pictures of this property. This Stunning Home sits in the total harmony with its surroundings of Country Club and luxury livings. This comtemporary home features beautiful Floor to Ceiling with Bohemia Crystal Chandeliers manufactured in Czech Republic will add sophisticated sparkle to your home! Custom-Built extended Study, Oversized Windows in Bedrooms and Bath and Designed Cabinet and Closet are among the few luxurious qualities this house offers! Located minutes away from the restaurants, shopping and schools, this home is a true classic!