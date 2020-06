Amenities

I have a 3 bedroom apartment(Arium at Johnscreek) for Sub-Lease. Its on 1st floor so you will have privacy and open access to the balcony. Lease starts 01/01/2020 - 05/21/2020. Nice locality near regal theaters, publix, target, home depot, Whole foods, Kroger, Biryani pot, Temple & Masti. Normally rent is 1760 but reduced the price to 1500 as Im moving to Cumming.