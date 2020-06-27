All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 12615 Oxfordshire Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
12615 Oxfordshire Court
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM

12615 Oxfordshire Court

12615 Oxfordshire Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12615 Oxfordshire Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This stunningly updated ranch is move-in ready! Beautiful bamboo hardwood floors, spacious 9 and 10+ ft ceilings throughout the home, and an elegant master bath with frameless glass shower await. The master closet is large with gorgeous wood organization system. The secondary bedrooms are generous, providing the luxury of space. A privacy fence encloses the back yard oasis so you can enjoy the outdoors in peace. This home is located in a swim and tennis community with access to excellent schools! Close to 400, Avalon and downtown Alpharetta. Location is A+!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12615 Oxfordshire Court have any available units?
12615 Oxfordshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 12615 Oxfordshire Court have?
Some of 12615 Oxfordshire Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12615 Oxfordshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
12615 Oxfordshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12615 Oxfordshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 12615 Oxfordshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 12615 Oxfordshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 12615 Oxfordshire Court offers parking.
Does 12615 Oxfordshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12615 Oxfordshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12615 Oxfordshire Court have a pool?
Yes, 12615 Oxfordshire Court has a pool.
Does 12615 Oxfordshire Court have accessible units?
No, 12615 Oxfordshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12615 Oxfordshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12615 Oxfordshire Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12615 Oxfordshire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12615 Oxfordshire Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College