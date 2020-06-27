12615 Oxfordshire Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

This stunningly updated ranch is move-in ready! Beautiful bamboo hardwood floors, spacious 9 and 10+ ft ceilings throughout the home, and an elegant master bath with frameless glass shower await. The master closet is large with gorgeous wood organization system. The secondary bedrooms are generous, providing the luxury of space. A privacy fence encloses the back yard oasis so you can enjoy the outdoors in peace. This home is located in a swim and tennis community with access to excellent schools! Close to 400, Avalon and downtown Alpharetta. Location is A+!