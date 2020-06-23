All apartments in Johns Creek
Location

125 Gainford Court, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful home in sought after of the Reserve at Foxdale. A quiet community with swimming pool and tennis courts. Main level includes formal living and family room, high ceiling, two story foyer entrance, dining rooms, kitchen, laundry room also on main level. 4 bedrooms upstairs, and one bed in main floor,Stunning location, Most sunshine/ lots of day light in the house. Best area in North Metro Atlanta area. most desirable in heart of Johns Creek. Close to everything, Best school in Georgia. 5 bedroom and 2.5 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Gainford Court have any available units?
125 Gainford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 125 Gainford Court have?
Some of 125 Gainford Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Gainford Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Gainford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Gainford Court pet-friendly?
No, 125 Gainford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 125 Gainford Court offer parking?
Yes, 125 Gainford Court offers parking.
Does 125 Gainford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Gainford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Gainford Court have a pool?
Yes, 125 Gainford Court has a pool.
Does 125 Gainford Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Gainford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Gainford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Gainford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Gainford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Gainford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
