125 Gainford Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Beautiful home in sought after of the Reserve at Foxdale. A quiet community with swimming pool and tennis courts. Main level includes formal living and family room, high ceiling, two story foyer entrance, dining rooms, kitchen, laundry room also on main level. 4 bedrooms upstairs, and one bed in main floor,Stunning location, Most sunshine/ lots of day light in the house. Best area in North Metro Atlanta area. most desirable in heart of Johns Creek. Close to everything, Best school in Georgia. 5 bedroom and 2.5 bath.