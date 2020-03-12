All apartments in Johns Creek
11335 Abbotts Station Drive
11335 Abbotts Station Drive

11335 Abbotts Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11335 Abbotts Station Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in top-rated Northview High School district. Well maintained house with many upgrades including newer roof, air conditioner, recently updated kitchen, and back deck. Hardwoods throughout main floor with a large family room and dining room. Spacious secondary bedrooms and master suite has 2 closets and impressive bathroom with garden tub + skylight and separate shower. Private fenced backyard, jacuzzi, and professionally landscaped. Great lot located in cul de sac. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11335 Abbotts Station Drive have any available units?
11335 Abbotts Station Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11335 Abbotts Station Drive have?
Some of 11335 Abbotts Station Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11335 Abbotts Station Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11335 Abbotts Station Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11335 Abbotts Station Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11335 Abbotts Station Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11335 Abbotts Station Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11335 Abbotts Station Drive offers parking.
Does 11335 Abbotts Station Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11335 Abbotts Station Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11335 Abbotts Station Drive have a pool?
No, 11335 Abbotts Station Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11335 Abbotts Station Drive have accessible units?
No, 11335 Abbotts Station Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11335 Abbotts Station Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11335 Abbotts Station Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11335 Abbotts Station Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11335 Abbotts Station Drive has units with air conditioning.
