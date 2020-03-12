11335 Abbotts Station Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home in top-rated Northview High School district. Well maintained house with many upgrades including newer roof, air conditioner, recently updated kitchen, and back deck. Hardwoods throughout main floor with a large family room and dining room. Spacious secondary bedrooms and master suite has 2 closets and impressive bathroom with garden tub + skylight and separate shower. Private fenced backyard, jacuzzi, and professionally landscaped. Great lot located in cul de sac. This one won't last long!