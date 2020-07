Amenities

Property will be completely painted with light gray neutral colors and be ready for move in! The main level offers gleaming hardwood floors and elegant crown molding. The kitchen proudly displays granite countertops, black appliances, and a gas stove. Retreat to the master suites tray ceilings, and oversized master bathroom. This is your opportunity to live conveniently located to Northview High School, Emory Hospital, and The Chattahoochee River!