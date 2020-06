Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location with best schools. One level living with tiled sunroom(3 season room) looking out to a private wooded backyard. Vaulted ceiling in living room; wet bar; separate dining room; 2 car garage; close to everything! Convenient to schools, shopping & entertainment. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet & private bath. Established community. Professionally managed property; landlord providing trash, yard maintenance and pest control with the monthly rental fee.