All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 10280 Billings Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
10280 Billings Pointe
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

10280 Billings Pointe

10280 Billings Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10280 Billings Pointe, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated subdivision in Johns Creek, 3 level end unit townhome, hardwoods on main level, bedroom & full bath on lower level. Townhome has a separate dining room, living room w/ built ins, breakfast room, deck for entertaining, granite, stainless steel appliances including fridge!. Upstairs has 3bd/2 full baths, including a whirlpool corner tup in master bath. This home has been upgraded from top to bottom & best of all pets are allowed!! Pet friendly subdivision with dog park just across from home. Johns Creek was voted 3rd best city to live in USA!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10280 Billings Pointe have any available units?
10280 Billings Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10280 Billings Pointe have?
Some of 10280 Billings Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10280 Billings Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
10280 Billings Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10280 Billings Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 10280 Billings Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 10280 Billings Pointe offer parking?
No, 10280 Billings Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 10280 Billings Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10280 Billings Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10280 Billings Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 10280 Billings Pointe has a pool.
Does 10280 Billings Pointe have accessible units?
No, 10280 Billings Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 10280 Billings Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10280 Billings Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 10280 Billings Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 10280 Billings Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College