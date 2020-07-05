10280 Billings Pointe

Amenities

Gated subdivision in Johns Creek, 3 level end unit townhome, hardwoods on main level, bedroom & full bath on lower level. Townhome has a separate dining room, living room w/ built ins, breakfast room, deck for entertaining, granite, stainless steel appliances including fridge!. Upstairs has 3bd/2 full baths, including a whirlpool corner tup in master bath. This home has been upgraded from top to bottom & best of all pets are allowed!! Pet friendly subdivision with dog park just across from home. Johns Creek was voted 3rd best city to live in USA!!