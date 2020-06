Amenities

Amazing location for the commercial LEASE property that fronts highway 53 and just seconds from downtown Jasper and 515! 100' of road frontage offers lots of visibility to the abundant traffic that drives by. The property offers assigned parked up front with additional parking in the back for overflow. The building itself is a charming 4 sided brick ranch that offers hardwood floors throughout, spacious reception area/front office and 4 additional offices that are all very good sized. Full bath room and kitchen make this building flexible enough for a multitude of businesses. Unfinished basement offers great storage. This space is move in ready and is in great shape!!