886 Terance Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this beautiful two story home in Jonesboro! This home offers fresh interior two-tone paint and lots of natural light throughout. Cozy up with the fireplace in the family room. The kitchen features ample cabinet and counter space. A new stainless steel refrigerator. A new stainless steel dishwasher will be installed next week. Half bathroom located on the main floor for guests' convenience. All bedrooms and full bathrooms located on the second floor.Large open backyard with lots of room for activities. View this home today!Self-tour on Rently.



TENANT DO NOT SEND ANY MONEY TO ANYONE BEFORE YOU MAKE A RENTAL APPLICATION ON RENTLY. SECURITY DEPOSIT, RENT AND ANY MONEY SHALL ONLY BE REQUESTED AFTER LEASE FORM SIGNED IN PERSON WITH US. WE ONLY ACCEPT APPLICATION THROUGH RENTLY.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.