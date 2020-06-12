All apartments in Irondale
Irondale, GA
886 Terance Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

886 Terance Avenue

886 Terance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

886 Terance Avenue, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful two story home in Jonesboro! This home offers fresh interior two-tone paint and lots of natural light throughout. Cozy up with the fireplace in the family room. The kitchen features ample cabinet and counter space. A new stainless steel refrigerator. A new stainless steel dishwasher will be installed next week. Half bathroom located on the main floor for guests' convenience. All bedrooms and full bathrooms located on the second floor.Large open backyard with lots of room for activities. View this home today!Self-tour on Rently.

TENANT DO NOT SEND ANY MONEY TO ANYONE BEFORE YOU MAKE A RENTAL APPLICATION ON RENTLY. SECURITY DEPOSIT, RENT AND ANY MONEY SHALL ONLY BE REQUESTED AFTER LEASE FORM SIGNED IN PERSON WITH US. WE ONLY ACCEPT APPLICATION THROUGH RENTLY.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 886 Terance Avenue have any available units?
886 Terance Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 886 Terance Avenue have?
Some of 886 Terance Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 886 Terance Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
886 Terance Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 Terance Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 886 Terance Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 886 Terance Avenue offer parking?
No, 886 Terance Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 886 Terance Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 886 Terance Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 Terance Avenue have a pool?
No, 886 Terance Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 886 Terance Avenue have accessible units?
No, 886 Terance Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 886 Terance Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 886 Terance Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 886 Terance Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 886 Terance Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

