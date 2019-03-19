Amenities

Property ID # 828221813



Address - 1930 Old Dogwood Jonesboro GA 30238



Property Description



BRAND NEW Townhomes for lease! This property is conveniently located off Tara Blvd and ready for move in. Open Kitchen with Island and view to Family room includes all new appliances. Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings provides lots of lighting and full bath. Spacious secondary rooms wonï¿½??t disappoint. 1 car garage and more! Go view and apply today!



Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.



Please note that this property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA).

HOA application fee (and HOA security deposit, if applicable) may need to be paid by the RHSS-approved tenant, which is reimbursable upon presentation of receipt.

Upon submission of all requirements requested by the HOA, the HOA may take up to 30 days to review a tenant's application.

Move in date is subject to final review and approval of governing HOA. Additional information may be required.



If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.



Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.



This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).



Broker Firm : Owners.com

Broker Name: Maribel Gonzalez

Contact Number: (770)-644-7463

Email Address: Maribel.Gonzalez@rhss.com



