Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1930 Old Dogwood

1930 Old Dogwood · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 30th of November, Apply Now!

Property ID # 828221813

Address - 1930 Old Dogwood Jonesboro GA 30238

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2B6OrRr

Visit the following link to schedule a self showing

renter.rently.com/properties/746576

Note : Please go the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property . It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

Visit the following link to take a virtual tour

www.tourfactory.com/2098013

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

BRAND NEW Townhomes for lease! This property is conveniently located off Tara Blvd and ready for move in. Open Kitchen with Island and view to Family room includes all new appliances. Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings provides lots of lighting and full bath. Spacious secondary rooms wonï¿½??t disappoint. 1 car garage and more! Go view and apply today!

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

Please note that this property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA).
HOA application fee (and HOA security deposit, if applicable) may need to be paid by the RHSS-approved tenant, which is reimbursable upon presentation of receipt.
Upon submission of all requirements requested by the HOA, the HOA may take up to 30 days to review a tenant's application.
Move in date is subject to final review and approval of governing HOA. Additional information may be required.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm : Owners.com
Broker Name: Maribel Gonzalez
Contact Number: (770)-644-7463
Email Address: Maribel.Gonzalez@rhss.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2B6OrRr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Old Dogwood have any available units?
1930 Old Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1930 Old Dogwood have?
Some of 1930 Old Dogwood's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Old Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Old Dogwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Old Dogwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 Old Dogwood is pet friendly.
Does 1930 Old Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Old Dogwood does offer parking.
Does 1930 Old Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 Old Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Old Dogwood have a pool?
Yes, 1930 Old Dogwood has a pool.
Does 1930 Old Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 1930 Old Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Old Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Old Dogwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 Old Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 Old Dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.
