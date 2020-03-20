1291 Todiway Court

Amenities
MOVE IN READY and Super Clean! Stunning ranch with an awesome screened porch! Stunning brick ranch home with a large backyard, 3 bedrooms, NEW laminate flooring. Large open kitchen and an amazing back screened porch! Kitchen appliances are included in this home! Move-in ready! Available now!
MOVE IN READY and Super Clean! Stunning ranch with an awesome screened porch!
Stunning brick ranch home with a large backyard, 3 bedrooms, NEW laminate flooring. Large open kitchen and an amazing back screened porch!
Kitchen appliances are included in this home!
Move-in ready! Available now!