1281 Avery Drive

MUST SEE - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom in Jonesboro! - Once you step inside, you won't want to go back out! This Ranch-style 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home has a great open floor plan! Living room is super cozy with comfy carpeting and fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinets, up-to-date counter tops, and all appliances included. Relax in the spacious master bedroom with on suite bath, Backyard area is perfect for entertaining, with an attached screened-in porch. Conveniently close to shopping and MORE!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE



No Pets Allowed



