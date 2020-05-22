All apartments in Irondale
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1281 Avery Drive

1281 Avery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1281 Avery Drive, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
MUST SEE - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom in Jonesboro! - Once you step inside, you won't want to go back out! This Ranch-style 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home has a great open floor plan! Living room is super cozy with comfy carpeting and fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinets, up-to-date counter tops, and all appliances included. Relax in the spacious master bedroom with on suite bath, Backyard area is perfect for entertaining, with an attached screened-in porch. Conveniently close to shopping and MORE!!!

This beauty is sure to fly off the market quickly - CALL or schedule your viewing at All3Realty.com TODAY!!!!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3871651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 Avery Drive have any available units?
1281 Avery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1281 Avery Drive have?
Some of 1281 Avery Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 Avery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Avery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Avery Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1281 Avery Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1281 Avery Drive offer parking?
No, 1281 Avery Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1281 Avery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 Avery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Avery Drive have a pool?
No, 1281 Avery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1281 Avery Drive have accessible units?
No, 1281 Avery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Avery Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1281 Avery Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1281 Avery Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1281 Avery Drive has units with air conditioning.
