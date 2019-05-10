All apartments in Irondale
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
1176 Interlaken Pass
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:54 PM

1176 Interlaken Pass

1176 Interlaken Pass · No Longer Available
Location

1176 Interlaken Pass, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Beautiful home with open floor plan, This home has a separate living room and separate dinning room, a large family room with fireplace, kitchen has a breakfast area and breakfast bar. Upstairs features large bedrooms, master bath has double vanity, separate shower, garden tub and walk-in-closets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1176 Interlaken Pass have any available units?
1176 Interlaken Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1176 Interlaken Pass have?
Some of 1176 Interlaken Pass's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1176 Interlaken Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1176 Interlaken Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1176 Interlaken Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1176 Interlaken Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1176 Interlaken Pass offer parking?
No, 1176 Interlaken Pass does not offer parking.
Does 1176 Interlaken Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1176 Interlaken Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1176 Interlaken Pass have a pool?
No, 1176 Interlaken Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1176 Interlaken Pass have accessible units?
No, 1176 Interlaken Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1176 Interlaken Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1176 Interlaken Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1176 Interlaken Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1176 Interlaken Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
