10437 Irongate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. THIS SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS SO MUCH ROOM!!! ON MAIN LEVEL YOU HAVE... 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, DINETTE AREA, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, OUTSIDE WOODEN DECK. ON LOWER LEVEL YOU HAVE ADDITIONAL BEDROOM & BATHROOM AND MORE ROOMS INCLUDING A LIVING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BACKYARD AND A HUGE STORAGE ROOM AND ACCESS TO GARAGE. NICE LARGE LEVELED BACKYARD.

WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 TENANTS, HOUSING VOUCHER PARTICIPANTS AND SELF PAYING TENANTS.