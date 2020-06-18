All apartments in Irondale
Irondale, GA
1013 Terance Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1013 Terance Ave

1013 Terance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Terance Avenue, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Split bedroom plan ranch on a full basement! This property is bigger than it seems. Main level features include: foyer entry, vaulted living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets, breakfast room, master bedroom with large walk-in closet, master bath (dual sinks, garden tub, & separate shower), two bedrooms and laundry room. Downstairs you will find a partially finished basement featuring 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath, large living area and large storage room! 2-car garage, large wooded balcony and a large backyard, perfect for summer days. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Terance Ave have any available units?
1013 Terance Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1013 Terance Ave have?
Some of 1013 Terance Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Terance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Terance Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Terance Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Terance Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1013 Terance Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Terance Ave does offer parking.
Does 1013 Terance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Terance Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Terance Ave have a pool?
No, 1013 Terance Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Terance Ave have accessible units?
No, 1013 Terance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Terance Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Terance Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Terance Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Terance Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
