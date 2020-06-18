1013 Terance Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Split bedroom plan ranch on a full basement! This property is bigger than it seems. Main level features include: foyer entry, vaulted living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets, breakfast room, master bedroom with large walk-in closet, master bath (dual sinks, garden tub, & separate shower), two bedrooms and laundry room. Downstairs you will find a partially finished basement featuring 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath, large living area and large storage room! 2-car garage, large wooded balcony and a large backyard, perfect for summer days. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!