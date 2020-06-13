Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

75 Apartments for rent in Hiram, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

1 of 20

Last updated May 19 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
124 Cagle Way
124 Cagle Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1478 sqft
OWN OR RENT. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in a Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse community! Beautiful pavilion trails and a fishing lake to enjoy year round. Beautiful wood floors on the main. Spacious Living area w/ vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Hiram
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 27

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
7 Graison Lane
7 Graison Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,456 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Hiram
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
65 Crestwood Drive
65 Crestwood Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1424 sqft
GORGEOUS CAPE COD WITH WRAP AROUND FRONT PORCH. JUST OVER AN ACRE SIZE LOT WITH PRIVATE BACKYARD. WARM KITCHEN WITH ISLAND WORK SPACE, BAYED DINING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
431 Ivy Crest Drive
431 Ivy Crest Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available*** More photos to come! Lovely 3BR 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
4316 Defoors Farm Trail
4316 Defoors Farms Trl, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3508 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
495 Stratford Drive
495 Shefield Place, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1439 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! Good as new 3 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home with large lot.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Sumer Lane North
504 Sumer Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Campbell Drive
223 Campbell Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1218 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Ladora Drive
230 Ladora Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1672 sqft
230 Ladora Drive Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES/ 1/2 ACRE / AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD/ 2 DRIVEWAYS - WOW! COME SEE THIS AWESOME HOME WITH SO MANY UPGRADES!! OWNER HAS TAKEN PRIDE IN THIS HOME AND IT SHOWS!!!! HOME IS

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4711 Oakleigh Manor Dr
4711 Oakleigh Manor Drive, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
4168 sqft
Beautiful Executive home in Oakleigh for rent! This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, two-story entrance foyer, separate living area/study, vaulted formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with all appliances, stone counter tops & opens to family room,

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
604 Victorian Circle
604 Victorian Circle, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2385 sqft
Looking for a large home? This 4 bed, 3 full bath, split level home has so much to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
Studio
$1,200
1500 sqft
Commercial property with approx. 1,500 square feet. Currently used as a church, it is the building to the right when facing the property Bldg B. Property located on a beautiful lot with ample parking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
5301 Cedar Mill Drive
5301 Cedar Mill Drive, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3769 sqft
Stunning 5 bedrooms, 3 baths W/ basement for immediate occupancy! Imagine pulling up after a long dayâs work to the home of your dreams! Five spacious bedrooms, three full baths sitting on a basement situated on a beautifully landscaped lot.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5911 Clairmont Way
5911 Clairmont Way, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2178 sqft
HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL. AWESOME RAISED RANCH WITH FRONT PORCH ON CULDESAC LOT. BRICK FRONT AND VINYL SIDING HAS BEEN FRESHLY PRESSURE WASHED. VAULTED FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE. SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH DOORS LEADING TO DECK.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
346 Collegiate Drive
346 Collegiate Drive, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
5000 sqft
Executive Home within Reach! Gorgeous 5 bd/4 ba home in sought after school district! Grand entryway greets you from the moment you walk in! Exquisite moldings, detailed finishes, hardwd floors, open layout.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
127 Blackhawk Trail
127 Black Hawk Trail, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1404 sqft
You can't miss this one! - Newly remodeled home in East Paulding. Great front porch. Newly landscaped yard, new paint inside and out, new carpet and flooring. Granite countertops in kitchens and baths.
Results within 10 miles of Hiram
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$964
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1555 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hiram, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hiram renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

