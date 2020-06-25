397 Westchester Club Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Experience golf & country club living. Lease this beautiful home and enjoy the benefits of being in walking distance to the golf course and community pool. Home features a formal living room, formal dining room, and family room. Highlights of the kitchen include granite countertops, island, stainless appliances, and a breakfast area. The large master suite features and oversized bedroom and large bath with 2 separate vanities, a shower, and garden tub. Fenced yard. Lawn care and pest control incl. Furniture can be leased or purchased. Corporate rentals welcome.