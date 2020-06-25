All apartments in Hiram
397 Westchester Club Dr
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

397 Westchester Club Dr

397 Westchester Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

397 Westchester Club Drive, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Experience golf & country club living. Lease this beautiful home and enjoy the benefits of being in walking distance to the golf course and community pool. Home features a formal living room, formal dining room, and family room. Highlights of the kitchen include granite countertops, island, stainless appliances, and a breakfast area. The large master suite features and oversized bedroom and large bath with 2 separate vanities, a shower, and garden tub. Fenced yard. Lawn care and pest control incl. Furniture can be leased or purchased. Corporate rentals welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 Westchester Club Dr have any available units?
397 Westchester Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
What amenities does 397 Westchester Club Dr have?
Some of 397 Westchester Club Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 Westchester Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
397 Westchester Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 Westchester Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 397 Westchester Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 397 Westchester Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 397 Westchester Club Dr offers parking.
Does 397 Westchester Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 397 Westchester Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 Westchester Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 397 Westchester Club Dr has a pool.
Does 397 Westchester Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 397 Westchester Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 397 Westchester Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 Westchester Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 397 Westchester Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 397 Westchester Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
