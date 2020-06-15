All apartments in Hinesville
708 Edgewood Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

708 Edgewood Drive

708 Edgewood Ct · (912) 368-6868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

708 Edgewood Ct, Hinesville, GA 31313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 708 Edgewood Drive · Avail. Jul 3

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
708 Edgewood Drive Available 07/03/20 AVAILABLE JULY...Just Minutes to Fort Stewart! - This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick home is located in the Timber Ridge Subdivision tucked back on a cul-de-sac. It features an Entry Foyer, Ceramic Tile, Coat Closet, Living Room, Vinyl Plank Flooring, Ceiling Fan, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Appliances to include Side by Side Refrigerator, Smooth Top Range, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Ceramic Tile Flooring. Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan. Master Bathroom, Shower/Tub Combo, Single Vanity, Carpet. Addt'l 3 Bedrooms include Ceiling Fans. Hallway Bathroom, Single Vanity, Shower/Tub Combo. Laundry Room. Single Car Garage. Large chain link fenced in backyard.

NO PETS Please!

Call or email The Rental Team at Elaine Boggs Realty Group, LLC to view!
(912) 368-6868 Ext.1 or rentals@elaineboggs.net

For more info check out our website at www.ElaineBoggsHomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3815162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Edgewood Drive have any available units?
708 Edgewood Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Edgewood Drive have?
Some of 708 Edgewood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Edgewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 708 Edgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinesville.
Does 708 Edgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 708 Edgewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 708 Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Edgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Edgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Edgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Edgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
