708 Edgewood Drive Available 07/03/20 AVAILABLE JULY...Just Minutes to Fort Stewart! - This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick home is located in the Timber Ridge Subdivision tucked back on a cul-de-sac. It features an Entry Foyer, Ceramic Tile, Coat Closet, Living Room, Vinyl Plank Flooring, Ceiling Fan, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Appliances to include Side by Side Refrigerator, Smooth Top Range, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Ceramic Tile Flooring. Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan. Master Bathroom, Shower/Tub Combo, Single Vanity, Carpet. Addt'l 3 Bedrooms include Ceiling Fans. Hallway Bathroom, Single Vanity, Shower/Tub Combo. Laundry Room. Single Car Garage. Large chain link fenced in backyard.



NO PETS Please!



Call or email The Rental Team at Elaine Boggs Realty Group, LLC to view!

(912) 368-6868 Ext.1 or rentals@elaineboggs.net



For more info check out our website at www.ElaineBoggsHomes.com



