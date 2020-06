Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 $1,600

This home located in the desirable Griffin Park. This four bedroom, 2.5 has no carpet downstairs, formal dining room, huge living room, stainless steel appliances, and a fenced in big backyard. All bedrooms are upstairs and each with a large walk-in closet. The community has a pool, playground and sidewalks.