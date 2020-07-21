All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 2648 Cornwall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
2648 Cornwall Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 8:58 AM

2648 Cornwall Drive

2648 Cornwall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2648 Cornwall Drive, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Cornwall Drive have any available units?
2648 Cornwall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 2648 Cornwall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Cornwall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Cornwall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 Cornwall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2648 Cornwall Drive offer parking?
No, 2648 Cornwall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2648 Cornwall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Cornwall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Cornwall Drive have a pool?
No, 2648 Cornwall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Cornwall Drive have accessible units?
No, 2648 Cornwall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Cornwall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 Cornwall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2648 Cornwall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2648 Cornwall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College