Henry County, GA
126 Country Meadows Court
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:50 PM

126 Country Meadows Court

126 Country Meadows Court · No Longer Available
Location

126 Country Meadows Court, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. IF home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Country Meadows Court have any available units?
126 Country Meadows Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 126 Country Meadows Court currently offering any rent specials?
126 Country Meadows Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Country Meadows Court pet-friendly?
No, 126 Country Meadows Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 126 Country Meadows Court offer parking?
No, 126 Country Meadows Court does not offer parking.
Does 126 Country Meadows Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Country Meadows Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Country Meadows Court have a pool?
Yes, 126 Country Meadows Court has a pool.
Does 126 Country Meadows Court have accessible units?
No, 126 Country Meadows Court does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Country Meadows Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Country Meadows Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Country Meadows Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Country Meadows Court does not have units with air conditioning.
