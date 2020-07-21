All apartments in Henry County
105 Triple Crown Lane
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:28 PM

105 Triple Crown Lane

105 Triple Crown Lane · No Longer Available
Location

105 Triple Crown Lane, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Bungalow Home move-in ready for new residents. You will love the 2 Covered Front and Back Porches - great for outdoor entertaining. Nice sized Living/Dining Combo with Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Huge Island, SS appliances with entrance from 1 Car Garage. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, including Master with Private Bath plus Hall Bath. Situated in Ellenwood with close proximity to schools, restaurants and parks. Hurry this home will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Belmont Farms;
High school: Stockbridge High School;
Middle school: Austin Road Middle School;
Elementary school: Fairview Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1974
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

