105 Triple Crown Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

patio / balcony garage

Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Bungalow Home move-in ready for new residents. You will love the 2 Covered Front and Back Porches - great for outdoor entertaining. Nice sized Living/Dining Combo with Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Huge Island, SS appliances with entrance from 1 Car Garage. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, including Master with Private Bath plus Hall Bath. Situated in Ellenwood with close proximity to schools, restaurants and parks. Hurry this home will not last long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: Belmont Farms;

High school: Stockbridge High School;

Middle school: Austin Road Middle School;

Elementary school: Fairview Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1974

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.