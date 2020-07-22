Rent Calculator
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE
105 Steeplechase Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
105 Steeplechase Dr, Henry County, GA 30252
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a recently renovated 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with a separate living and dining room. There is also a large family room with wood burning fireplace. This home sits on a large private lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE have any available units?
105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
Is 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 STEEPLECHASE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
