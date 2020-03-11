All apartments in Hapeville
3216 Jackson St
Last updated November 18 2019 at 8:35 AM

3216 Jackson St

3216 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Jackson Street, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home is located in Hapeville, right outside of East Point. Easy access to 85 or 75. Sits on a large fenced in lot. Features hardwood flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops - a must see. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a bonus room that can be 4th bedroom. Fireplace in family room. Dining right off kitchen with direct access to deck - great for entertaining. Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Jackson St have any available units?
3216 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
What amenities does 3216 Jackson St have?
Some of 3216 Jackson St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 3216 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 3216 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 3216 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 3216 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 3216 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 Jackson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3216 Jackson St does not have units with air conditioning.

