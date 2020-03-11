All apartments in Hapeville
3074 5th Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

3074 5th Street

3074 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3074 5th Street, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Welcome Home. Lease this 1 Bedroom Unit in Hapeville.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3074-5th-st-atlanta-ga-30354-usa-unit-b/ef4f1900-72b8-425e-a7a7-c6c4f1101353

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3074 5th Street have any available units?
3074 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
What amenities does 3074 5th Street have?
Some of 3074 5th Street's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3074 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3074 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3074 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 3074 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3074 5th Street offers parking.
Does 3074 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3074 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 5th Street have a pool?
No, 3074 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3074 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 3074 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3074 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3074 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3074 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
