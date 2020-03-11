Rent Calculator
Home
/
Hapeville, GA
/
3074 5th Street
3074 5th Street
3074 5th Street
No Longer Available
Location
3074 5th Street, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home. Lease this 1 Bedroom Unit in Hapeville.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3074-5th-st-atlanta-ga-30354-usa-unit-b/ef4f1900-72b8-425e-a7a7-c6c4f1101353
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4993920)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3074 5th Street have any available units?
3074 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hapeville, GA
.
What amenities does 3074 5th Street have?
Some of 3074 5th Street's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3074 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3074 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3074 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hapeville
.
Does 3074 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3074 5th Street offers parking.
Does 3074 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3074 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 5th Street have a pool?
No, 3074 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3074 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 3074 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3074 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3074 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3074 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
