247 Maple Street

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH NEWLY RENOVATED STUNNER! (Hapeville) - WOW! This beauty is ready for YOU! New, New, New! Freshly Renovated with updated, sleek style, Features Fresh paint, Stained Hardwood Throughout, Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen, Kitchen has been upgraded with Granite Counters, New Stainless Appliances & Wine Cooler! Tons of Storage Through, Two Brand New Renovated Bathrooms with Floor to Ceiling Tile, Updated Vanities, Two Bedrooms with Updated Light Fixtures, Fenced in Backyard and Massive Back Deck just PERFECT for Summer Entertaining! Home sits on a quiet street and is just minutes from I-75, Downtown Atlanta & more!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



