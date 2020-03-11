All apartments in Hapeville
Hapeville, GA
247 Maple Street
247 Maple Street

247 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

247 Maple Street, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH NEWLY RENOVATED STUNNER! (Hapeville) - WOW! This beauty is ready for YOU! New, New, New! Freshly Renovated with updated, sleek style, Features Fresh paint, Stained Hardwood Throughout, Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen, Kitchen has been upgraded with Granite Counters, New Stainless Appliances & Wine Cooler! Tons of Storage Through, Two Brand New Renovated Bathrooms with Floor to Ceiling Tile, Updated Vanities, Two Bedrooms with Updated Light Fixtures, Fenced in Backyard and Massive Back Deck just PERFECT for Summer Entertaining! Home sits on a quiet street and is just minutes from I-75, Downtown Atlanta & more!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5506661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Maple Street have any available units?
247 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
What amenities does 247 Maple Street have?
Some of 247 Maple Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 247 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 247 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 247 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 247 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 247 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 247 Maple Street has units with air conditioning.
