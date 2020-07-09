241 Maple St

Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath on quite street in Hapeville. Very convenient to Airport and Downtown Atlanta. High end finishes & recessed lighting! Updated kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless
appliances and tile backsplash. Shiplap focal wall in living area w/fireplace,
floor to ceiling tile in both baths,
craftsman trim, oversized laundry rm.
Spacious master bed & ensuite bath. Hardwood floors, beautiful front porch, wrap around back porch w/entrance from both kitchen & master. Great size private backyard, perfect for entertaining. Close to highways. Nest thermostat & ring doorbell. MUST SEE, won?t last.
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=38jtZcDwtX&env=production