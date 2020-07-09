All apartments in Hapeville
241 Maple St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:05 PM

241 Maple St

241 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 Maple Street, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath on quite street in Hapeville. Very convenient to Airport and Downtown Atlanta. High end finishes & recessed lighting! Updated kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless
appliances and tile backsplash. Shiplap focal wall in living area w/fireplace,
floor to ceiling tile in both baths,
craftsman trim, oversized laundry rm.
Spacious master bed & ensuite bath. Hardwood floors, beautiful front porch, wrap around back porch w/entrance from both kitchen & master. Great size private backyard, perfect for entertaining. Close to highways. Nest thermostat & ring doorbell. MUST SEE, won?t last.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=38jtZcDwtX&env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Maple St have any available units?
241 Maple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
What amenities does 241 Maple St have?
Some of 241 Maple St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
241 Maple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Maple St pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Maple St is pet friendly.
Does 241 Maple St offer parking?
No, 241 Maple St does not offer parking.
Does 241 Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Maple St have a pool?
No, 241 Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 241 Maple St have accessible units?
No, 241 Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Maple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Maple St does not have units with air conditioning.

