3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hampton, GA
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
211 Greenleaf Drive
211 Greenleaf Drive, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Hampton is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
852 Betsy Ross Tr
852 Betsy Ross Trail, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Liberty Square Park - Property Id: 78022 (Please fill out the online questionaire) 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath nice home in Liberty Square Park, Hampton Ga. Home has a double car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
97 Mallie Court
97 Mallie Court, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1464 sqft
Updated Hampton Home Features an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/04/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)
Results within 1 mile of Hampton
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1296 North Hampton Drive
1296 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Pates Lake
1 Unit Available
244 Water Oaks Court
244 Water Oaks Court, Henry County, GA
Almost a park-like setting. Quietly nestled into a peaceful cul-de-sac. Two story entry foyer. Separate living and dining room. Bright eat-in kitchen. Access to the rear deck off the family room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
245 Klinetop Drive
245 Klinetop Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1641 sqft
**Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.5BA McDonough home features an entrance foyer into the living room with fireplace that opens to the roomy kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar adjoining the dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
2301 Nicole Drive
2301 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1440 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
1023 Field View Drive
1023 Field View Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1584 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
1124 Pebble Creek Lane
1124 Pebble Creek Lane, Heron Bay, GA
Beautiful Commuinty - The Enclave Community This lovely home has 4 Bedroom/3 Full Bath home has space for everyone. Master is just right for oversized furniture and has a sitting area and walk-in closet. Hardwoods on most of the main floor.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
11936 Fuller Street
11936 Fuller Street, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1421 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
585 Chastleton Drive
585 Chastleton Drive, Clayton County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
11849 Registry Boulevard
11849 Registry Boulevard, Lovejoy, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,358 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonanza
1 Unit Available
11091 Silver Aspen Court
11091 Silver Aspen Court, Bonanza, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1320 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
194 Bo Simpson Parkway
194 Bo Simpson Parkway, Henry County, GA
194 Bo Simpson Parkway Available 07/07/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful Home in Convenient McDonough! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: Paradise in your own backyard!! Private lake front home nestled in a wonderful community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11070 Southwood Dr
11070 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
Large Beautiful brick traditional four bedroom 2.5 bath home. Quiet neighborhood near schools, restaurants and shopping. Won't last at this low rental rate. Call for appointment.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
968 Mill Rd
968 Mill Road, Henry County, GA
This is a single family home with two connected living areas on 3 + acres. This is the unit on the right with the 3 car garage. The rent includes all utilities and lawn maintenance.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
628 Christina Pl
628 Christina Place, Henry County, GA
If it's space that you are looking for, this is the one. It has front and rear stairs. If you was to relax, cool out in your jetted tub. This home also comes with it's own washer and drtyer. Talking about neighborhood amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
358 Southgate Dr
358 Southgate Dr, Heron Bay, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
the gables at heron bay. cottage style home, level. fenced back yard. step less, split-bedroom plan. this one wont last long!
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
424 Savannah Place
424 Savannah Place, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1693 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,693 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
794 Sugarloaf Way
794 Sugarloaf Way, Clayton County, GA
The home is in the fast-growing Hampton, GA. Great location near local shopping and great schools. No Pets!! To view this home please call Tandy at 404-456-2967
1 of 1
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
164 Hawken Trail
164 Hawken Trail, Henry County, GA
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1 of 36
Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
11360 Kayla Drive
11360 Kayla Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1456 sqft
Make it home for the holidays! Beautifully redone, with warm beige paint tones, new carpet and new flooring, even new toilets in the entire home.
1 of 32
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.