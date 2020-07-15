959 Tumlin Trace Southeast

Amenities

Welcome home to this spectacular 6 bed, 3 bath, 2,868 sq. ft. home in Lawrenceville, GA! Lovely island kitchen with plenty counter space and lots of cabinet with custom back splash. Spacious living room features a cozy fireplace. Elegant formal dining room. Fantastic master suite features dual vanities and a walk in shower. Huge secondary rooms with beautiful throughout. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.