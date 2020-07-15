All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
959 Tumlin Trace Southeast
Last updated April 24 2019 at 8:53 PM

959 Tumlin Trace Southeast

959 Tumlin Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

959 Tumlin Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 6 bed, 3 bath, 2,868 sq. ft. home in Lawrenceville, GA! Lovely island kitchen with plenty counter space and lots of cabinet with custom back splash. Spacious living room features a cozy fireplace. Elegant formal dining room. Fantastic master suite features dual vanities and a walk in shower. Huge secondary rooms with beautiful throughout. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast have any available units?
959 Tumlin Trace Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
959 Tumlin Trace Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast offer parking?
No, 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast have a pool?
No, 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast have accessible units?
No, 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 959 Tumlin Trace Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College