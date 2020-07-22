885 Ahearn Court

Great Suwanee Location. 2 story living, separate Family Room, Hardwood flooring. New granite tops in Kitchen & baths. Level lot, Fenced back yard with Patio and Storage Building. Quiet street. Convenient location.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
