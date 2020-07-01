All apartments in Gwinnett County
880 SIX OAKS Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

880 SIX OAKS Circle

880 Six Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

880 Six Oaks Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UNIT TOTALLY RENOVATED WITH NEW FLOORS, PAINT AND CARPET THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, ALL NEW WHITE KITCHEN CABINETS, GREAT LOCATION!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 SIX OAKS Circle have any available units?
880 SIX OAKS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 880 SIX OAKS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
880 SIX OAKS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 SIX OAKS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 880 SIX OAKS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 880 SIX OAKS Circle offer parking?
No, 880 SIX OAKS Circle does not offer parking.
Does 880 SIX OAKS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 SIX OAKS Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 SIX OAKS Circle have a pool?
No, 880 SIX OAKS Circle does not have a pool.
Does 880 SIX OAKS Circle have accessible units?
No, 880 SIX OAKS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 880 SIX OAKS Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 SIX OAKS Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 880 SIX OAKS Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 SIX OAKS Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
